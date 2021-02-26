Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad's 85th birth anniv today



The 85th birth anniversary of Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad Sheikh will be observed at Nur Mohammad Nagar under Chandibarpur union in Narail sadar upazila today (Feb 26).Nur Mohammad Nagar,which earlier known as Mahiskhola where he was born, was named after him in his honour, reports BSS.





The Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad Sheikh trust and district administration have planned various programs to mark the day.The days program will be begin with the recitation from the Quran, a rally, guard of honour at morning. Discussion meeting on the life of NurMohammad Sheikh and prayers will be held in the Nur Mohammad Sheikh Memorial Museum and Library auditorium in the day. People will also visit his grave at Kashipur of Sharsha in Jashore and say prayers by the graveside on the day.





Narail Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Habibur Rahman who is also the president of the Nur Mohammad Sheikh Trust, is expected to attend the programs as the chief guest while Police Super Prabir Kumar Roy will present as special guest on the occasion. The Trust's member secretary Chandibarpur UP Chairman Azizur Rahman Bhuyan will presided over the function.







Nur Mohammad born on February 26 of 1936 at Mahiskhola village in Narail sadar upazila. He joined then East Pakistan Rifles (EPR), which is now Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), on February 26,1959.Later, he joined the independence war in 1971.He was killed on September 5, 1971 at Goalhati in Jashore by the then Pakistan army.





