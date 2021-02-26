The imperfect queen … under Myanmar's military dictatorship

Aung San Suu Kyi





Aung San Suu Kyi, 75, spent nearly 15 years under house arrest by Myanmar's military rulers until her release in 2010. She was widely hailed as democracy hero. In 1991, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her nonviolent struggle for human rights. In 2015, Suu Kyi led the National League for Democracy party to victory in Myanmar's first openly contested election in 25 years.







Suu Kyi's international reputation has been severely tarnished in recent years because of her staunch defense of Myanmar's treatment of its Rohingya population, a Muslim minority group. Rights groups say Myanmar's military has committed genocide against the Rohingya. Myanmar denies the allegations and has long claimed to have been targeting terrorists. Suu Kyi remains popular inside Myanmar with the country's Buddhist majority. She is often described as Myanmar's "de facto" leader because the nation's constitution forbade her from becoming president because she has children who are foreign nationals.







But because of a very recent military coup in Myanmar, military tanks, trucks and soldiers are seen on the road to Parliament and the President's Office in Naypyitaw, and outside a government guesthouse for lawmakers that was closed by the military. The United Nations led condemnation of Myanmar's military after it seized power and detained Suu Kyi along with other politicians. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the developments were a "serious blow to democratic reforms" and urged all leaders to refrain from violence and respect human rights, a UN spokesman said.







Min Thiha Tun, a resident of Naypyitaw has urged upon the world community, "Please stand with the people of Myanmar. We don't want military leadership. It would be a huge setback and a serious blow to our democratic reforms in Myanmar."







Another citizen Nyan Lin Htike says, "As a Brumese citizen and a first-time voter in this election, I feel very frustrated and unfair for this situation. Even though my voice is small, I'd like to speak up." Moon Viola sounds-out, "Shameless Military, we don't recognize you as our leader. Our only one leader is Aung San Su Kyi."







Myanmar's military is detaining the country's civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and her top deputies during early-morning raids. Army-run TV said a state of emergency in the Southeast Asian nation was declared for one year. Power has been transferred to Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, commander of Myanmar's armed forces. China's response to the military coup is more muted. The military is clearly firmly in control in Myanmar.







The military said Suu Kyi was detained for alleged voting irregularities in November's election. Cabinet ministers, lawmakers and some prominent writers and activists have been reported missing by their friends and family. Myanmar President U Win Myint - who has a largely ceremonial role - also was detained.







The coup follows a disputed election in last November that Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party won by a landslide. The main opposition party, the army-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party, claimed the vote was marred by fraud. Myanmar's election commission rejected the allegations, but tensions between the two sides had been rising for weeks.







The military made its move hours before Myanmar's parliament had been due to sit for the first time since the National League for Democracy's win in the November 8 general election. The vote was just the second democratic election in Myanmar, also known as Burma, since military rule ended in 2011.







The country woke up to widespread communications blackouts, and people were uncertain whether they should go to work, said Thomas Kean, editor of Frontier Myanmar, a news and business magazine based in Yangon, the country's largest city and former capital. Soldiers were patrolling the streets. Banks have halted all services.







World leaders condemned the move. The office of the U.N. secretary-general issued a statement saying the developments were a "serious blow to democratic reforms." Charles Michel, the head of the European Council, led EU reactions tweeted that the "outcome of the elections has to be respected and democratic process needs to be restored."







French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called for Suu Kyi's immediate release, slamming "an unacceptable threat to the democratic process". His German counterpart Heiko Maas said in a statement that "military actions jeopardize the progress made so far towards democratic change in Myanmar".





In Australia, Foreign Minister Marise Payne called on the military "to respect the rule of law, to resolve disputes through lawful mechanisms and to release immediately all civilian leaders and others" who had been detained.







India's government expressed "deep concern" and reiterated its support for the "process of democratic transition in Myanmar", while Japan's foreign ministry urged the coup leaders in Myanmar to "restore democracy as soon as possible". China, however, refrained from condemnation of the coup, urging all parties in Myanmar to "resolve their differences".





"China is a friendly neighbor of Myanmar and hopes the various parties in Myanmar will appropriately resolve their differences under the constitutional and legal framework to protect political and social stability," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press briefing. Wang said China, which shares a border with Myanmar and wields considerable influence in the country, was still "furthering our understanding of the situation."







Bangladesh, which is sheltering around one million Rohingya who fled violence in Myanmar, called for "peace and stability" and hoped a process to repatriate the refugees could move forward. Singapore's Foreign Ministry also urged all parties to exercise restraint and work towards a positive and peaceful outcome, advising Singaporeans in Myanmar to stay vigilant "in view of the fluid situation".





Before the coup, Washington, alongside several other Western nations, had urged the military to "adhere to democratic norms" in a January 29 statement that came as the commander-in-chief threatened to revoke the country's constitution. Bob Rae, Canada's ambassador to the United Nations, tweeted that Myanmar's military "wrote the Constitution this way so they could do this"."The Constitution of 2008 was specifically designed to ensure military power was deeply entrenched and protected," he said.





UK PM Boris Johnson has tweeted, "I condemn the coup and unlawful imprisonment of civilians, including Aung San Suu Kyi, in Myanmar. The vote of the people must be respected and civilian leaders released." Myanmar is accused of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while the International Criminal Court is investigating for crimes against humanity (namely the Rohingya).







These crimes were committed under Suu Kyi's watch, which was condemned by the UK Government. Thousands of anti-coup protesters filled the streets of Myanmar's major cities for a general strike on a daily basis. The military junta threatened lethal force and deployed a notorious infantry division to urban sites of the strike, which has been dubbed "Five-Twos" because the number two recurs five times in the date.





It has been just over three weeks since the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's quasi-civilian government and put her into custody, claiming (without evidence) that elections last November were fraudulent. Myanmarese society is in worsening chaos: Bank machines are running out of cash; civil servants are abandoning their posts and the junta's internet restrictions have cut off many Myanmarese from the outside world.





The military claims it has the right to seize power under Article 417 of a 2008 constitution that the military drafted itself, before the transition to quasi-civilian rule. That article allows the president to put the military's commander-in-chief in charge in a state of emergency. The elected president, a Suu Kyi loyalist, was one of those arrested on Monday, replaced by a former military official who enacted the state of emergency for one year. At that point, the military says it will hold new elections.





Japan, a major donor to Myanmar with many businesses operating in the country since the democracy era, called on the military to "restore democracy as soon as possible." Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh condemned the takeover, while that country's government called for "peace and stability" and said it hoped a process to repatriate the refugees could proceed.Myanmar's military coup leaders must respect the rule of law. We oppose any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition despite Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's 'tainted' democracy icon. We must say 'no' to military dictatorship in Myanmar.





The writer is an independent political analyst who focuses on politics, political and human-centered figures, current and international affairs.





