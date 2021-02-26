Mohammad Ali awarded as 'Best Social Worker'



Daudkandi Upazila Chairman Major Mohammad Ali (retd) has been nominated for the 'Best Social Worker and Motivational Personality' by 'Safekeeper Channel i Media Award-2020'. The award giving ceremony will be held on Friday evening (February 26, 2021) on the Channel-i premises. Earlier on 23 February, 2021, a press release from Channel-i confirmed the matter, said sources at Daudkandi Upazila Chairman's Office.





According to sources, this is the first time, Channel-i is going to start 'Safekeeper Channel i Media Award' on a digital platform for people's contributions in different sectors. Major Mohammad Ali (retd) was awarded twice as the best upazila chairman in Cumilla district while honored as the best upazila chairman in Chattogram division in 2017. Major Mohammad Ali has done massive development work in his region which brought his this respects and awards.







Local people in Daudkandi Upazila, praised Major Mohammad Ali for his constant services during the COVID-19 pandemic and for standing by the poor people during the lockdown. He was applauded for launching the country's first mobile Covid-19 sample collection booth. Additionally, Major Mohammad Ali distributed PPE among doctors, health workers in the area.







In the meantime, he established upazila-based 20-bed oxygen centre for COVID-19 patients from where critical patients received oxygen for free of cost. Besides, oxygen was reached to critical patients at their home when they could not come to the centre. During COVID-19 pandemic situation, Major Mohammad Ali inaugurated three-wheeler ambulance for distributing food and medicine among poor people in far rural area in Daudkandi upazila.





When farmers suffered from laborer crisis during the pandemic, Major Mohammad Ali arranged combined harvester for poor farmers for free of cost which was launched by activists of local Chhatra League. The harvesting activities by that harvesting machine were conducted for over one month and they harvested paddy from over 10 hectares in the area. Major Mohammad Ali worked hard to motivate young generation towards constructive works in society and patriotism in Daudkandi.









---Liton Sarkar Badol, Daudkandi





Leave Your Comments