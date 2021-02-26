BSMRSTUJA gets new committee



Fatema-Tuz-Zinia of the Daily Sun and Mainuddin Paran of the daily Amader Notun Shomoy on Tuesday were elected as new president and general secretary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University Journalists' Association (BSMRSTUJA) for the next one year.







The other elected office bearers were Sukanta Kumar Sarkar of the Jagonews as vice president, Mahmud Hasan Ahad of Purboposhchimbd as joint secretary, Sumaiya Rashid of Daily Somoyer Alo as organizing secretary, Md. Abdul Ohab of Daily Odhikar as office secretary, Md. Ashraful Alam of Daily Amader Somoy as publications secretary and Abdullah Al Mamun of Daily Share Biz as treasurer. Besides, Shafiul Kayes of Daily Desh Rupantor, Khadija Jahan Tanni of Daily Manobkantho and Sagor Kumar Dey of Business Bangladesh were elected as executive members through voting of the members of journalists' association of the campus.









---Gopalganj

