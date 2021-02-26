Views exchange on quality education held in Sherpur



A views exchange meeting has been held with the secondary level teachers to improve the quality of secondary education at Rajapahar area of Karnajhora in Shribordi upazila of Sherpur district.





The meeting was organized by the Upazila Secondary Education Office and upazila's secondary level educational institutions. Upazila Secondary Education Officer Alhaj Ruhul Alam Talukder presided over the meeting while Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nilufa Akhter was present as the chief guest and district education officer as the chief negotiator.





Assistant commissioner (Land) and executive magistrate Manzoor Ahsan, assistant district education officer Mokshedur Rahman, upazila academic supervisor Md Mosharraf Hossain and many others spoke on the program.





Head teachers and assistant teachers of different secondary educational institutions of the upazila, all teachers and staff of Babela Kona Adivasi High School, officials and employees of the upazila secondary education office were present.In their speeches, the guests expressed various plans and views on improving the quality of education to make up for the losses incurred by the students studying in the School and Madrasa during the COVID-19 period.









---Md Musharaf Hossain, Sherpur





