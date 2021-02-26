Farmers protest illegal dredging

Farmers of Muradnagar in Cumilla hold a human chain on demand of stopping the illegal dredging activity. -AA



A human chain has been formed by local farmers demanding to stop soil lifting from the crop lands by illegal dredging in Muradnagar of Cumilla. The human chain was held at Bangra Bazar station area of the upazila on Thursday.







The farmers said, some influential people have been lifting soil for 3 years from crop lands through illegal dredging. For this, the soil of the surrounding lands is falling down on the holes caused due to the dredging.





Later, these lands are grabbed by them on namesake price. And if someone refrains from selling the land, the soil of their lands is dug forcefully at night. The farmers informed that Md Yusuf Ali, son of late Abdur Rahman and a local farmer, has filed a written complaint at Bangra Bazar Police Station on Saturday (February 20). We hold the human chain as the dredging activity isn't stopped even after filing the written complaint, they added.







Regarding the issue, Muradnagar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Saiful Islam Komol said, "I am unaware of the matter, I will send my people to investigate the matter and take further legal actions. We have a zero-tolerance policy on the use of illegal dredging." Bangra Bazar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Kamruzzaman Talukdar said, "We are investigating the matter. We will take legal actions including stopping illegal dredging if the allegation is found true."









---Md Nazim Uddin, Muradnagar

