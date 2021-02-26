IU student advisor dies of COVID-19



Professor M Saidur Rahman, student advisor and Bangla department chairman of Islamic University died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital on Thursday. He breathed his last at Ibn Sina Hospital in Kallyanpur branch at around 6:00am, IU Bangla department Professor M Rashiduzzaman said. He was 60.





He was admitted to Bangladesh Specialized Hospital with COVID-19 on February 2. Later, he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Ibn Sina Hospital due to the load shedding of Specialised Hospital three days before, he said. He left behind his wife, a daughter and a host of relatives.







His body will be taken at Katlagari village of Shailakupa upazila. Later, his body will be taken to Islamic University after completion of his first Namaz-e Janaza held at Katlagari village. Dr Saidur Rahman will be buried at his family graveyard in Meherpur district.Earlier, Dr Saidur and his spouse tested positive for the disease on January 27 as they were suffering from a number of issues that were similar to the symptoms of COVID-19 infection.





IU VC Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam, IU Teachers' Association, Shapla Forum, Bangabandhu Parishad, IU Journalists' Association and different teacher and student associations have expressed their profound shock at the death of Saidur Rahman.









--- Kushtia

