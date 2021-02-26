Lost our Gandhi: Syed Abul Maksud

Syed Abul Maksud





Many stared at "Bangladeshi Gandhi", some listened attentively wherever he went to protest abuse of human rights, discrimination against marginalised communities, or persecution of religious minorities.The social justice activist Syed Abul Maksud, attired in a non-stitched handloom made loincloth in white was always there where disadvantaged people were marginalised.





His protests often embarrassed the state, while his activism angered the non-state actors responsible for the incidents.He abandoned his regular dress in shirts and trousers when he took to the street to protest the American invasion of Iraq in 2003. He set fire to his western clothes and adapted non-stitched clothes till the hours he was rushed to a high-end hospital with an acute breathing problem.





His struggles against the reactionaries and reactive people in society continued till his last days. He quit his job in frustrationafter the then Amanullah Kabir, Managing Editor of official news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) rebuked him for his column in popular Bangla daily Prothom Alo published on 1 March 2004.





Demoralised and disheartened at the rudeness of the BSS chief, he quit his career in BSS. Mostof his colleagues described himas a soft-spoken, calm and quiet person, but was sentimental and emotional.Very few people outside Abdul Maksud's domain new he was also an amateur numerology practitioner.I often accompanied him with the citizens' fact-find team.







The team covered the dotted hotspots on the Bangladesh map. Others in the team were left politician Pankaj Bhattacharya, journalist Abed Khan, Trustee Liberation War Museum Ziauddin Tariq Ali, filmmaker Rashed Raihan, Adivasi activist Rabindranath Soren, journalism teacher Robaet Ferdous and others.The Citizens' Team, a loose network of social justice activists covered the Chittagong Hill Tracts to Cox's Bazar, from Barisal to Brahmanbaria, from Satkhirato Sirajganj, from Gaibandha to Gazipur.





Abul Maksud was never exhausted to hold dialogue with the local journalists, interact with civil society, and district administrationat the place of occurrences. The following days he took the podium to brief the media at a press conference in the capital Dhaka.At a posh well-lit air-conditioned hall to street protests in sweltering hot summer in front of the National Press Club or at Shahbagh Square, the outspoken intellectual in his deliberation always urged the authorities to make the wrong into right.





In Ramu, Cox's Bazar, the Islamic seminaries (Madrassa) radicalised students were jointly instigated by leaders of the ruling party, opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami and also the chief of Ramu police station caused a nightmare for the Buddhists residents, living for centuries in harmony.The hell let loose in Ramu for two days in September 2012 where 24 temples, stupas or pagodas and several monasteries were desecrated and torched. Homes of hundreds of Buddhist minorities were vandalised, looted and set fire to properties.





When Abul Maksud entered the national heritage site of Rangkut Bonasram Buddha Bihar (pagoda), established around 308 BC, he broke his silence and sobbed with tears in the corner of his eyes.With a heavy heart, he said, the Satan's [hooligans] desecrated the temple and vandalised the rare thousand-year-old hand-written on palm leaves, the Tripitaka, the sacred scriptures of Buddhismwritten in Pali language.





Visibly shocked, theperson in loincloth sat in front of the vandalised statue of Lord Buddha for several minutes murmuring the violence against Buddhists was a challenge to secularism, pluralism and democracy by the dreaded Islamists.He asked again and again, how can a nation have sons born after the war could be intolerant to other religion and ignores freedom of faith?





It's surely an insult to a nation when three million people were martyred, tens of thousands of Birongonas (victims of rape) and agonies of the ten million war refugees.He could not eat the whole day and complained of loss of appetite while returning to Dhaka.





Back in Dhaka, he read out an angry statement at a press conference at the Liberation War Museum (Muktijuddho Jadhughar). In an emotionallycharged voice, Abul Maksud urged prime minister Sheikh Hasina that the perpetrators must be punished, whichever party and colour they belong to.He also demanded that the vandalised temples in Ramu should be restored and rehabilitated to demonstrate that the government stood beside them - a test of time for secularism!





He was a committed vegetarian and ate fish. On every trip, he always took care of the team members and suggested stopping at a wayside restaurant to have a meal. If the travellers are not hungry, he used to say, why not stop for tea?





Fortunately, the prime minister allocated a reasonable budget to the Bangladesh Army and asked the civil administration to ensure that Rangkut Bonasram Buddha Pagoda was fully renovated, with onsite 24/7 police security. Today the temple stands majestic and is a symbol of religious harmony and secularism. The oppressed, disadvantaged and marginalised people will miss his presence, especially his loud voice in protest.











Saleem Samad, is an independent journalist, media rights defender, recipient of Ashoka Fellowship and Hellman-Hammett Award.





