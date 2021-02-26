SEBL launches 'Express e-Account' app

Southeast Bank Limited (SEBL) Managing Director M Kamal Hossain along with high officials of the bank poses for a photo at the inaugural of "Express e-Account" app at the bank's head office on Wednesday.



Southeast Bank Limited (SEBL) formally launches digital on boarding solution through Electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) validation in the name of "Express e-Account" for the customers to open Bank account instantly and easily by verification of NID Card and biometric information (facial and finger print) through simplified and regular e-KYC according to the guideline issued by Bangladesh Bank.







SEBL Managing Director M Kamal Hossain formally inaugurated this service. Other officials of the Bank were also present at the inaugural ceremony. "Express e-Account" Mobile App for customers on boarding is available at Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Customers may open account (savings/current) by using this App following the procedures of simplified e-KYC from anywhere anytime.





Customers can make cash deposit from Southeast Bank Branch or Sub Branch or from any other Bank through BEFTN/NPSB channel and immediately start banking transaction using Internet Banking service. Customers may also request for "Cheque Book", "SMS Alert", "email Alert" and "Debit Card" through this App.









