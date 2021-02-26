'Cashless transactions will ensure transparency in financial sector'

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak attends inaugural function transactions by setting up a link between Sonali Bank's account and bKash account at a local hotel in the capital on Wednesday. Financial Institutions Division Senior Secretary Md Asha



The present government works for creating a cashless society with a view to reducing corruption and irregularities in the financial sector, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said.





He was addressing as chief guest at the inaugural function transactions by setting up a link between Sonali Bank's account and bKash account at a local hotel in the capital on Wednesday (February 24, 2021). Palak said, "It is possible to reduce corruption, irregularities and ensure transparency in the financial sector by reducing cash transactions."Inter-operator transaction platforms are being set up between banks and various financial institutions and this will save customers' cost, visit and time, he said.





"Digital financial transaction services have given the general public more capabilities to meet the challenges of the pandemic time. At the same time, the importance and usefulness of this service has made clearer. Such a joint venture between the two largest public-private financial service providers has undoubtedly paved the way for ensuring all types of digital financial services, including financial inclusion", he added.







He further added that the transactions of all the customers of Sonali Bank across the country now can transact through bKash. But now Sonali Bank customers, who have bkash account, can make 'Transfer Money' and 'Add Money' from their bank account through bKash app. The State Minister remarked that the mobile financial transaction technology has ensured transparency, accountability and speed in the financial sector. He called upon the concerned authorities to provide financial incentives for digital transactions.







Managing Director of Sonali Bank Limited Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan presided over the function. Md Ashadul Islam, Senior Secretary of Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui, Chairman of Sonali Bank and Kamal Quadir, Founder CEO, bKash were present at the inaugural program.







