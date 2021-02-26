'Devdas' was a fun experience

Ace Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrated his 58th birthday yesterday. To this fans and stars took to their social media handles to remember the best works of Sanjay on this special day. Now joining the social bandwagon, Madhuri Dixit took to her Twitter account to pen down the sweetest birthday note for the director as she recalled working with him in 'Devdas'.





She wrote, "I wish you a very happy birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali working with you in Devdas was such a delight and a fun experience. May you continue achieving cinematic excellence this year and always." Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari who collaborated with the director in Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Padmaavat', has also put up a heartwarming wish with a throwback picture. It read, "Happyyyyyyyyyy birthday my dearest Sanjay sir! To a year as eternally beautiful as your movies. Biggest hug" followed by emojis.

