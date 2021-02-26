Sanjay Gupta's 'Mumbai Saga' trailer unveils today



After raising the anticipation levels amongst the fans with the teaser of 'Mumbai Saga', the makers are all set to release the much-awaited trailer of the crime drama today. The John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer will hit the theatres on March 19, 2021. The teaser of the film has Emraan Hashmi as the no-nonsense cop and John Abraham as the deadly gangster Amartya Rao.





Their cat-and-mouse chase is sure to make it an edge-of-the-seat thriller. 'Mumbai Saga' was initially scheduled to release in June last year, but since the cinema halls were shut during the nationwide lockdown, there were several reports that the makers were pondering over a digital release. 'Mumbai Saga' boasts of an ensemble star cast that includes, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, and Gulshan Grover, among others. The story is reportedly inspired by real incidents.







Leave Your Comments