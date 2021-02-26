'Thalaivi' to hit the theatres on April 23



Marking the 73rd birth anniversary of late actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa, maker of her biopic 'Thalaivi' starring Kangana Ranaut unveiled the much-awaited teaser. The legendary story of Jayalalithaa will be released in the theatres on April 23, 2021. Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle to share the teaser with her fans.







She wrote, 'To Jaya Amma, on her birth anniversary Witness the story of the legend, Thalaivi, in cinemas on 23rd April, 2021. Thalaivi is arguably one of the most anticipated Bollywood films in the times to come, as the audience will be witnessing a biopic of the J Jayalalithaa, who was one of the most influential politicians in the country. The movie traces her journey from the glamour world to rise in the political field. Thalaivi was earlier slated for a release in June but has been pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





