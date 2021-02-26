Nora remembers the traumatic experiences in Bollywood



Nora Fatehi, who is known for her brilliant dancing abilities, has successfully carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. She recently recalled the experience she had as a newcomer in the industry. In a chat show, Nora reportedly recalled her initial days in India. The actress stated that it pains her to think about all the other aspiring entertainers who've given up on their dreams because of the vicious world.





Nora remembered that she was excited and naïve when she first came to India. According to her, it was nothing like she had imagined. The actress also recalled all the bullying, the rejection, a traumatic experience that she went through.







Nora said that she would be called in for auditions by casting directors who knew she was not Indian, and gave her lines in Hindi, only to laugh at her. She added that they would start laughing together, high-fiving each other. Nora said that she would counter with a dirty attitude, which made them recoil.

