Bangladesh youths face off Ireland Wolves in 1st 4-day game on Friday

The Ireland Wolves cricketers during warm-up in Chattogram on Thursday. -Twitter



The Bangladesh Emerging squad will play the first competitive match in the Covid-19 era when they take on visiting Ireland Wolves in the solitary four-day game on Friday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.The Emerging squad was consisted with mostly the players of former Under- 19 team who won the Youth World Cup, beating mighty India last year.





The Ireland Wolves arrived in Dhaka last week after which they were placed in strict quarantine from February 19-21.Apart from the lone four-dayer, they will also five one-day matches and two T20s against the Bangladesh Emerging Squad.They will also play first three one-day matches in Chattogram, which in on March 5, 7 and 9 at ZACS.





The both team then will travel back to Dhaka in which they will play the last two one-day matches and the two T20s. The four and fifth one-day is scheduled for March 12 and 14 at Sher-e- Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS). The two T20s will also be held at the same venue on March 17 and 18. The Ireland Wolves team will leave Dhaka on March 19.





Bangladesh Emerging Squad (Primary): Saif Hasan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Touhid Hridoy, Anisul Islam Emon, Shamim Patwari, Shafiqul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Shaheen Alam, Sumon Khan, Noman Chowdhury Sagar, Rezaur Rahman Raja, Aminul Islam Biplob, Rakibul Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankan and Akbar Ali.

