Myanmar coup: Facebook, Instagram place immediate ban on military



Social media giant Facebook has banned Myanmar's military and its affiliates from its platforms.The company said it acted after deciding "the risks of allowing the Tatmadaw [Myanmar military] on Facebook and Instagram are too great". The military has used Facebook to boost its claim of voter fraud in the 2020 election. More than half of Myanmar's 54 million people use Facebook, which for many is synonymous with the internet. Facebook had just days earlier already banned the military's main page for breaching its guidelines following the 1 February coup.





Since the military seized power, it has arrested protesters, ordered internet blackouts and also banned social media platforms - including Facebook, reports BBC.Facebook said in a statement late on Wednesday that it saw the "need for this ban" following the "events since the 1 February coup, including deadly violence".





At least three protesters and one policemen having been killed in violence at rallies against the coup, which removed the South-east Asian nation's elected government.The social media platform also said it will also be banning Tatmadaw-linked commercial entities from advertising on the platform, adding that these bans would take effect immediately and would remain "indefinitely".





It added that the ban would not cover government ministries and agencies engaged in public services, like the Health and Education Ministry.The military and the internet Protests are taking place on an almost daily basis on the streets of Myanmar, also known as Burma.They have continued despite a thinly-veiled threat earlier this week by a military-linked broadcaster which suggested it would use lethal force against protesters.





Critics also say the military is trying to stamp out dissent online, by periodically shutting off access to the internet. It also temporarily blocked access to Facebook earlier.Article 77 of Myanmar's Telecommunications Law, passed in 2013, is used by the government to cut off telecommunications during a national emergency.











