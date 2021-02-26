Ex BB Governor Atiur to receive Digital Banking Award



Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank and Bangabandhu Chair Professor of Dhaka University, Dr. Atiur Rahman is expected to receive the 'Lifetime Achievement for Digital Banking' award today. The Channel I Digital Award 2020 organizing committee have chosen Dr. Rahman for this award because of his 'amazing contributions' to transformation of banking sector of the country from traditional to a digitized one.





Honorable State Minister for the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh- Zunaid Ahmed Palak is expected to grace the award ceremony as the Chief Guest, said a press release form Unnyan Shamnnyan.Over a decade ago, when Dr. Atiur Rahman took the helm of Bangladesh Bank, the economy was faced with challenges due to the global financial crisis.







He then began a timely, brave and innovative campaign of financial inclusion and prioritized ensuring quality financial service for the citizens belonging to the bottom of the social pyramid and those living in hard-to-reach areas. He especially emphasized on financing agriculture, SMEs, women entrepreneurs, and promoting green finance. And to attain these goals Dr. Rahman rightly chose digital financial service as the strategic tool.







Hence, under his leadership, the central bank of the country created an enabling environment where conventional bankers and 'fintechs' could collaborate. Dr. Rahman initiated the digitization of Bangladesh financial sector as part of the honorable Prime Minister's campaign to build 'digital Bangladesh'.







His contributions in the initiations of mobile financial service and agent banking- on the one hand, are benefitting the people of the country, and on the other hand, have become examples for the rest of the world. Digital banking in Bangladesh has been playing a crucial role in keeping the economy moving despite the ongoing pandemic, added the release.





Leave Your Comments