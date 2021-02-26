Dhaka supports Tokyo's bid for permanent seat



Bangladesh has reiterated her support for Japan's bid for a permanent seat at the UN Security Council as the two countries agreed to foster greater cooperation in the international fora including at the UN.







The two countries also discussed Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's participation at an event celebrating Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh.The two sides agreed to commemorate the 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022 in a befitting manner including through exchange of high-level visits, reports UNB.





Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Thursday had an extensive meeting with Japanese Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Hiroshi Suzuki as part of regular Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) to comprehensively discuss the bilateral relations and regional and global issues of common interest.

