Students protest in Ctg, Rajshahi and Barisal

Students of Chittagong University on Thursday protest the decision of the Education Ministry suspending ongoing exams. -AgencyStudents of Chittagong University on Thursday protest the decision of the Education Ministry suspending ongoing exams. -A



Disgruntled Chittagong University students have launched protests after the Ministry of Education suspended examinations for three months, including those ongoing.The students took to the streets after the university administration announced the decision on Thursday. SM Monirul Hasan, the acting registrar of the university said that different universities around the country suspended ongoing examinations following the ministry's decision. "





The exams in all the departments of Chittagong University were suspended in the interest of the teachers, students and employees amid the pandemic. Many exams are being held on Thursday. The suspension order will be effective from Sunday." As the news spread, the students gathered in front of the administrative building in the afternoon and began shouting slogans in protest, reports bdnews24.com.





Dewan Tahmid, a fourth-year economics student, said: "The university authorities have the power to take such decisions as per the ordinance of 1973. According to that, the claims of the students have to be prioritised over what the education ministry has to say. The suspension order on the ongoing

exams has to be revoked immediately taking their concerns into account."





Jannatun Sadia Pushpa, a student of the Bangla Department, said: "We are getting old, so how are we supposed to get a job? I can't look at my mother's face now that the exams were suspended. Being students can't be our crime."





The universities were shut down on Mar 17 last year after the coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh. Classes resumed online on a limited scale but the residential halls remained closed.Meanwhile, Rajshahi University students on Thursday staged demonstrations demanding continuation of examinations under its different departments.The examinations of the university have been put on hold after the Ministry of Education issued a directive on February 22 to keep all the examinations postponed until May 24.





The government decided to reopen the residential halls of all universities on May 17 and resume classes on May 24. The students started demonstrations at Paris Road of the university around 11 am and postponed it at 1 pm until next Sunday, upon assurance from the authorities.





Addressing the demonstration, Tomalika Haque, a student of Geology and Mining department, said: "The university authorities postponed our exams as per the instruction of the Education Ministry. We want the examinations to continue even if our dormitories aren't reopened. Seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University have been successful in realising their demand. It's possible to take examinations on our campus as well."

Barisal University:





Away at Barisal University (BU), its students on Thursday blocked Barishal-Kuakata highway, protesting the postponement of the examinations until May this year.They demanded continuation of all the examinations that started in January last.The regular classes can be delayed but the ongoing examinations must continue to reduce the losses of the academic life, the students said.





General Secretary of BU Teachers' Association Khorshed Alam said, "We'll contact the higher authorities over resuming the examinations as the students are demanding it."Amid demonstrations by students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University against the postponement of their ongoing examinations, the Education Ministry on Wednesday announced that their examinations would continue maintaining the Covid-19 health guidelines.





Students of the seven colleges withdrew their protest progamme shortly after the Education Ministry's announcement.On March16 last year, the government closed all the educational institutions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The closure was extended several times, most recently until February 28 this year.









---Agencies







Leave Your Comments