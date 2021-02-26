Confiscation of PK Halder's 10-storey building ordered



The High Court has ordered the confiscation of a 10-storey building in Dhaka's Uttara owned by Proshanta Kumar Halder, a fugitive businessman accused of embezzlement and money laundering.





Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order on Thursday following a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission, said the agency's Deputy Director Md Salauddin, who is investigating the case. Besides the building in Uttara, the court had earlier ordered the seizure of around 4.45 hectares of land owned by PK Halder in Green Road, Uttara, Diabari, Narayanganj's Rupganj, Narsingdi and other places, Salauddin said.





PK Halder is a former managing director of the International Leasing and Financial Services Limited or ILFSL and NRB Global Bank.He is accused of embezzling a huge amount of funds and purchasing large shares while taking control of four financial institutions, in which he placed his close associates in positions of power, reports bdnews24.com.





These companies are ILFSL, Peoples Leasing and Financial Services Ltd or PLFSL, FAS Finance and Investment Company, and Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company. The ACC arrested a number of people on charges of abetting the crimes of PK Halder.The commission is also investigating charges related to embezzlement of Tk 35 billion and money laundering against him. PK Halder is purportedly hiding in Canada.



