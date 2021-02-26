Published:  11:46 AM, 26 February 2021

Sylhet road crash leaves 7 dead

At least seven people were killed and 15 others injured as two buses collided head-on on Sylhet-Dhaka Highway in Rashidpur area on Friday morning.
Police could not yet identify the victims. 

Officer-in-Charge of South Surma Police Station Md Monirul Islam said the accident occurred as a Sylhet-bound bus of London Express hit a Dhaka-bound bus of Ena Paribahan, killing four people on the spot and injuring dozens more.

Three others died after they were taken to a local hospital, the OC said.

Drivers of the two buses are among the deceased, he added.


