Brahmanbaria municipality polls: Nayar Kabir’s clean image in discussion

The municipality election in Brahmanbaria is going to be held tomorrow. Voters are eagerly waiting for choosing their next mayor. Enthusiasm has created among people over the polls as the electoral campaign formally ended on Thursday.







The incumbent mayor Nayar Kabir is again vying in the election as candidate of the ruling Awami League. Though massive development is not visible during Mayor Nayar’s current tenure, her clean image is now in discussion. The municipality was free from terrorism, corruption, land grabbing and tender manipulation in the last five years, according to locals.







On the other hand, BNP nominated candidate Jahirul Haque and Awami League’s rebel candidate Mahmudul Haque Bhuiyan have posed significant challenge for the Awami League nominee Nayar Kabir.







A total of 77 candidates- 6 for mayor, 56 for general councilors and 15 female candidate for reserved councilors- are competing in the election. Nayar Kabir’s husband late Advocate Humayun Kabir was a deputy minister during the Ershad regime and general secretary of district Awami League. She is the first women mayor in the 150-year history of Brahmanbaria municipality. As a women’s leader, she has popularity among female voters.







For the first time, the Brahmanbaria municipality election is going to be held in the EVM system. The local election office hasheld mock voting with a view to educating voters how they will cast their votes in EVM method.







The total number of voters in Brahmanbaria municipality is 1 lakh 20 thousand and 504, out of who 59,562 are male and 60,942 female voters. The voters will exercise their franchise at 339 polling booths in 48 centers.







District Election Officer and Brahmanbaria municipality election returning officer Mohammad Zillur Rahman said, “We have taken all measures to hold a free and fair election. Additional forces will be deployed for maintaining law and order.”

