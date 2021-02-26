IBBL achieves ICMAB Best Corporate Gold Award

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has achieved Gold Award of ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2019 in the category of Private Commercial Bank (Islamic Operation). Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank received the award from Tipu Munshi, MP, Ministry of Commerce at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden on 25 February 2021. JQM Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of IBBL was present on the occasion. Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin, Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, A.K.M. Delwer Hussain, FCMA, President, South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA), Md. Jasim Uddin Akond, FCMA, President of ICMAB and Md. Abdul Aziz, FCMA, Chairman, Corporate Award Committee of ICMAB along with Directors, Managing Directors & CEOs and top executives of different banks, financial institutions & corporate organizations were present in the program.