Slum edu scheme encourages children to attend school

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossen has said that 'Urban Slum Children Education Program' has set a unique example of protecting the right of children in terms of education. "This project has set a unique example of protecting the right of children to education. I will try to keep the work of this project going in consultation with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said attending a coordination meeting as the chief guest held at a conference hall in Khulna city on Thursday.





Urban Slum Children Education Programme is a part of the 'Reaching Out-of- School Children (ROSC) Phase-II' project run by the Department of Primary Education under the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education with the support of the World Bank.Save the Children in Bangladesh has worked as a technical partner in the project. The project has created a second chance of education for the dropout children who are deprived of primary education, said a press release on Friday.





Through the project, Ananda School activities have been concluded in 148 upazilas and about 690,000 children and 46,547 children in slum areas under 10 city corporations have been brought under primary education.Mahbub Hasan Shahin, director of the project, said "The children who were once likely to go astray, today they are on the path to light, and Save the Children and implementing agencies have played a key role in this."





The project has been implemented in Dhaka North and South City Corporation, Narayanganj, Sylhet, Chattogram, Gazipur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barisal and Rangpur. Mohammad Helal Hossain, Deputy Commissioner, Mahbub Elahi, Divisional Deputy Director, Primary Education, Khulna and Bandana Risal, Deputy Country Director-Program Operations, Save the Children in Bangladesh were also present at the meeting.

