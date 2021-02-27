Work to resolve water logging



Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Thursday urged all councilors to work earnestly for resolving water logging problem in the city. "All councilors should work sincerely to resolve the water-logging problem of the city. Ahead of the monsoon of this year, the city corporation authority is working relentlessly to fix water logging problem in the city with giving the highest priority. If there is any water logging issue in any areas, please inform us to solve the problem," he said, reports BSS.





He made the call at the 6th Board Meeting of the Corporation's Second Council held at Mayor Mohammad Hanif Auditorium of Nagar Bhaban here.

Praising city-corporation's endeavors in controlling mosquito menace amid COVID-19 situation, he said the success of City Corporation in this regard is visible and it is expected that the water-logging problem will also be solved soon in the city.However, there are many reservoirs in many places in the city which are out the control of the city corporation, he said.



adding that these water bodies are possible breeding grounds of mosquito and the city corporation is very concern about it.He hoped that city corporation will also find out a way to destroy the breeding grounds of these reservoirs.





The DSCC mayor also informed that the concerned authority carried out repeated tests to ensure that the quality of mosquito repellents or pesticides for ensuring safety of the people against mosquito related disease. "New pesticides will arrive in the next two weeks. We will use that for Culex mosquitoes. So the allegations of increasing Culex mosquito invasion will be addressed," he added.





Noting that the capacity of the corporation will not increase without proper revenue collection, Taposh said, "Holding taxes and trade licenses are the main areas of our revenue collection. So we have to pay close attention to these areas."DSCC Chief Executive Officer ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, DSCC's Chief Waste Management Officer Air Commodore Md Badrul Amin and Chief Engineer Rezaur Rahman were present, among others, on the occasion.





Leave Your Comments