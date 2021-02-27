'Expedite beat policing activities for peace in society'

A beat policing meeting was held on Shah Makhdum Degree College premises in Rajshahi city on Thursday afternoon. -Agency



Speakers at a public gathering unequivocally called for expediting beat policing, viewing these activities as one of the effective means to ensure peace and tranquility in society. The present government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to develop the nation through ensuring peace and harmony in all spheres of life, they said.





So, utmost emphasis should be given on supplementing the government endeavors through maintaining a close connection and relation between police and the public in general, they added. The discussants came up with the observation while addressing a beat policing meeting on Shah Makhdum Degree College premises in the city on Thursday afternoon, BSS reports. Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) organized the meeting, saying beat policing has been launched to free society from all sorts of crimes through strengthening the bilateral relations between the police and the public in general.





RMP Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique addressed the meeting as chief guest, while Additional Commissioners Sujayet Islam and Mazid Ali spoke as special guests with Deputy Commissioner Sazid Hossain in the chair. Additional Deputy Commissioner Touhidul Arif, Assistant Commissioner Farzina Nasrin, Principal of Shahmukhdum College Prof Rejaul Islam and Ward Councilors of Rajshahi City Corporation Abdul Hamid Sarker and Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury also spoke.







RMP Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique stressed the need for boosting the relationship between the police and common people and exploring the opportunities of beat policing for lasting peace everywhere in society.





He sought all-out support of the communities to free the society from all sorts of crimes including terrorism, drug-addiction and militancy along with other violence and repression against women. Highlighting the importance of freeing women and children from all sorts of violence and repression, he called for a concerted effort by all government and non-government entities concerned to curb violence.He said integrated efforts by the police and the public in general, including the young generation, could help root out the social vices.





