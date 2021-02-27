China's stringent purification of teaching environment in Hong Kong





Hong Kong, a city where its education system maintained an independent and progressive tradition of giving freedom to educators to develop their own curriculum has now come under the cloud of fear as China's national security law on Hong Kong aims to purify the teaching environment turning education into a tool for controlling thought process in Hong Kong.







The Hong Kong government recently introduced sweeping guidelines to stringently securitise Hong Kong schools in line with the national security law in a tough move aimed at quashing political dissent in education system, wiping out protest, restricting critical enquiry and instilling Chinese patriotism, thus covering every granular detail of schooling, from school management and teaching to establishing task forces to monitor people's behaviour even off-campus, significantly curbing freedom of expression on campus in Hong Kong.







The new measures explained in seven documents strictly instruct schools to ban any display of words or activities that are of potential threat to the national security. It prevents teacher from treating the law as a controversial issue for discussion i.e. there is no room for debate and compromise from now on and strictly bars from conducting activities involving political propaganda on campus.







For many years, teachers and students in this semi-autonomous city feared a shift towards Chinese style patriotic education. China earlier attempted to introduce such a Curriculum but was defeated by mass protest in 2019. And, today the new guidelines reach far beyond what was previously mooted.

According to the new teaching framework laid out in the rules, inculcation of tenets of national security will start early.







Pupils as young as six years old will be required to learn how the national security law was formed, its significant importance to the city as well as learn the basic concepts including the key offences. The primary school will have to learn how to sing and respect China's national anthem, national flag and national emblem. They must know and should recognize central state institutions protecting Hong Kong i.e. know the importance of People's Liberation Army.







Students in secondary school should discuss the rationale behind the law, should know what acts constitute the breach of law. Moreover, learn offences that lead to a life sentence, the opportunities and challenges the Chinese nation faces. China is just doing what it is best at -fabricating its image, aiming to erase and silence the history, particularly what to put in the minds of student as its core function in the Hong Kong education system. National security will now be taught through different subjects such as general studies. Chinese history, geography, biology, civic education and music.





Text books are modified and rewritten. politically sensitive books have to be strictly thrown out of the library, descriptions of clamp down on freedom of speech should be replaced by praises of economic opportunities that China has provided to Hong Kong. Subjects such as biology and geography will need to incorporate lessons on national security to be taught in the class. Biology students will study how Chinese government protected its nation during pandemic.







In particular, Liberal studies subject, which was first introduced in 2009 for senior secondary school as one of the four compulsory subjects and was aimed at promoting students awareness of social issue and developing greater critical thinking will now no longer mention political organizations Topics such as social political participation and local identity in Hong Kong as well as mainland legal system and Tianan Men Square crackdown in 1989 will not be mentioned in the revamped subjects and textbooks.







The focus of learning will only include safeguarding national security, upholding and abiding by China's so-called rule of law, the constitutional relationship between Hong Kong and mainland China as well as maliciously fabricated fundamental rights and duties of Hong Kong residents laid down by China's new security law.







The education bureau has also released a guideline that impacts expat students in international school. Teachers in the school should make sure that students acquire correct understanding of the principles in line with Beijing's tough national security law. There are 57 international schools, 587 primary and 504 secondary schools in Hong Kong. Many pro-Beijing politicians in Hong Kong have even called for more stringent measures to police Hong Kong schools by installing CCTV cameras in all classrooms.





These new government guidelines clearly aim at indoctrination rather than instruction. How China follows its policy towards minorities in Xinjiang under the banner of re-education camp to instill Xi Jinping thought and forces them to praise and sing in glory for only CCP. Likewise, China's actions and laws towards controlling thoughts in Hong Kong appear to critically clamp down on people's independent thinking and use national security as pretext to unnecessarily censor freedom of expression on campus and Hong Kong as whole . In 2012, a protest in Hong Kong against the proposed education curriculum aimed at promoting patriotism among Hong Kong students drew tens of thousands of protesters in streets.







China fears that in order to expand its monopoly of power creepingly on Hong Kong it must silence the youth who play an active role in protest and any sort of campaign etc. Prominent activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow Ivan lam, all began political engagement while still at school and succeeded in getting education reforms shelved. However, they all are jailed on charges of illegal assembly relating to 2019 protest.







More recently, the University of Hong Kong has issued a warning to Hong Kong student union to cancel a screening of film "lost in the fumes" about the jailed pro-activist who coined an independence phrase: 'liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times', as Hong Kong free press was apprehensive about the legal concerns and consequences the screening would generate.





However, the student union carried out screening by blocking the windows of auditorium with black trash bags.The sweeping political changes have not only affected major sectors of Hong Kong but also the education system through the heavy-handed new rules and its long shadow over Hong Kong.







To have national security education should totally be about education that is real and genuine, the one that opens up minds of students rather than suppressing them. Through Hong Kong education bureaus banning the expression of political opinion is more of a sweeping restriction and blatant human rights violation rather than security issue. They must not use China's fabricated national security to deny students the right to express their political view.







CCP's goal for the region is absolutely clear- to foster a new generation of patriotic Hong Kong youth in Chinese style. This is China's strategy of ideological control that it has long wielded in its mainland and now aims to erode Hong Kong's reputation for academic freedom. The Chinese authorities want to make Hong Kong believe that without CCP they have no future and that everything they have is because of the party.The new guidelines will lead to ambiguity and uncertainty and prove be a restrictive and repressive Chinese education style that does not foster student development and independent thinking.





The writer is a freelancer

and a columnist.

