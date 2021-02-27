Pre-booking starts for vivo Y20G



Leading global smartphone brand vivo is going to launch another smartphone of Y series; vivo Y20G, in the country's market. Since the beginning of this New Year, vivo launched two Y series smartphones in Bangladesh already in the first 02 months named vivo Y12S and vivo Y51. vivo Y20G is going to be the 3rd one of this list. At present, a good quality smartphone is tasted on the base of technology, display size, processor, RAM and ROM, camera, fingerprint, battery, charger, etc. of a phone. The price of the phone is also given priority.





To meet and combine the above expectations; Bangladeshi customers are able to pre-book for vivo Y20G from today, (Thursday, February 25). This pre-booking opportunity will continue till March 02. The smartphone is available in 02 colors : Obsidian Black and Purist Blue.vivo Y20G is priced at Tk 17,990. The vivo Y20G is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 18W dual engine first charging technology. There is also a large storage of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of ROM.





vivo Y20G smartphone has a 6.51-inch large display with 1600 X 720 (HD+) resolution; where screen-to-body ratio is 89%. Like Y12S, vivo has also added side-mounted fingerprint technology in vivo Y20G, by using it on-screen can unlock within 0.17 seconds only. vivo Y20G is powered by the operating system FunTouch OS 11. This vivo Y20G smartphone also contains 03 tremendous back camera with 01 front camera.Moreover, vivo Y20G smartphone got a massive response in neighboring India. Following this, vivo's expectation is going to start in the market of Bangladesh with vivo Y20G.

Leave Your Comments