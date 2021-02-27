Huawei advances Asia Pacific tech ecosystem



Huawei opened its first Digix Lab in the Asia Pacific in Singapore to empower developers and partners for the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem. This is one of the programs that the leading global tech company initiated to cultivate a diverse tech ecosystem and to accelerate the digital transformation in the region, Jay Chen, Vice President of Huawei Asia Pacific told the media today during the MWC Shanghai 2021.







Equipped with AR, VR, HMS Core Kits, and other open technological capabilities, the lab is designed to support developers of all levels throughout their mobile app development journey. "In the new intelligent era, Huawei aims to build a '1+8+N' all-scenario mobile ecosystem with HMS that empower developers to innovate as they build their business.







The Digix Lab provides a platform to cultivate and equip developers with the necessary app development tools to innovate and advance the future of the digital space," Jay Chen said in an interview during the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which runs from February 23 to February 25 in Shanghai.





Complementing the DIGIX Lab, Huawei also announced that it will bring more local in-demand apps onboard HUAWEI App Gallery to elevate its mobile ecosystem in the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific will be the leading region in terms of 5G technology adoption with 1.14 billion subscribers, accounting for 65% of global 5G subscriptions by 2024, according to latest statistics by GlobalData. So, through joint innovation and strategic partnerships with its customers, Huawei is working to coordinate 5G communication and industry standards to scale up 5GtoB applications.







To cultivate the 5G ecosystem, Huawei plans to invest about 1.5 million USD to support the 5G Ecosystem Innovation Center (EIC) in Bangkok. The tech company is committed to incubating more than 100 local SMEs and startups every year to adopt 5G solutions for different vertical industries within three years in the Asia Pacific country.







For the startup ecosystem, Huawei Asia Pacific kicked off its Spark Program in Singapore in 2020 to support deep tech startups with the use of 5G, Machine Learning & Analytics, IoT, Mobile Edge Computing, and Mobile & SaaS applications. The program has attracted more than 500 startups from 75 countries.The rapid development of the digital economy also means a potential shortage of ICT talent in the Asia Pacific region. Through projects such as Huawei Academy, ICT Certification, and Seeds for the Future, Huawei will help to train at least 200,000 ICT talents in the next five years.











