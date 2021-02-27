ASUS announces the latest two-screen laptops



ASUS today announced the latest laptops in the premium ZenBook series the 14 inch ZenBook Duo 14(UX482) in Bangladesh, which is a recipient of prestigious 2021 CES® Innovation Award. ZenBook Duo 14 is an Intel Evo-verified laptop powered by up to an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The device comes with a 12.6-inch ScreenPad Plus and the 14-inch main display.







ZenBook Duo 14 also features ASUS Intelligent Performance Technology, which works with the 11th Gen Intel processors to intelligently boost performance.ZenBook Duo 14 also incorporates the advanced thermal system that optimizes cooling performance, and also allows a 3 mm-slimmer chassis due to the reduced need for empty internal cooling space.





With integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, ZenBook Duo 14 delivers smooth visuals for multitasking users, supercharging photo- and casual video-editing tasks. For easy connections to peripherals, ZenBook Duo 14 has comprehensive high-performance I/O capabilities including a pair of the latest Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C ports. It also includes Intel WiFi 6 enhanced with ASUS WiFi Master Premium technology.





Tilting ScreenPad Plus

ZenBook Duo 14 introduce a new tilting ScreenPad Plus design that adds a new dimension to on-the-go computing. This full-width secondary touchscreen - which has a resolution of 3840 x 1100 and a higher brightness of 400 nits - automatically tilts upwards by up to 7°, reducing glare and reflections for improved readability.







When the laptops are placed on the supplied Duo Stand, the tilted display sits at a stylus-friendly angle, and both displays support the latest 4096-pressure-level devices including the bundled ASUS Pen. Availability and pricing ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482 will be available from February 25 in Bangladesh, nationwide. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.



