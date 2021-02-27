Gaga offers USD 500,000 reward for chasing dog robbers

Singer and actress, Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer, was shot in Los Angeles on Wednesday night and her French bulldogs, stolen in what was reportedly a robbery attempt. The victim was rushed to the hospital, but his condition remains unknown.







The shooter reportedly used a semi-automatic handgun and was seen leaving in a vehicle towards Hollywood Boulevard. The star's representatives confirmed the reports and said that the two French Bulldogs that are missing are - Koji and Gustav. Miss Asia, however, managed to escape from the attacker and was later recovered by the cops. Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for information about the dogs.







Gustav was one of the newest addition to Gaga's family. She announced in 2016 that she had adopted a pup and shared his picture along with her other two pooches. The actress has set up an email for anyone to reach out to her with information about the dogs. Gaga is currently in Rome for the filming of her next project.







Leave Your Comments