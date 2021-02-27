Zendaya attracted to kindness in a person



Hollywood star Zendaya said that kindness is a quality she really appreciates in a person. Zendaya's assertion came when she was asked about the qualities she would like in a man. "I most like in a person, how about that? It's such a big question. What is the quality I most like in someone? I would say, 'kindness' is kind of not the best way to describe it, but some people are just good people, and you can just feel it," the 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' actress said in an interview. "





I don't know how to explain that, but there's this little spark they have, or this little special thing that they have, that just you feel safe and happy around them. I don't know what that is, but some people have it, and it's special," she added. The actress was later questioned what quality she most likes in a woman. "Well, I guess that's the same answer," she replied.







