Allahabad HC turns down anticipatory bail plea of Amazon's Aparna Purohit



The Allahabad high court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video in connection with an FIR where it was alleged that the makers of web series 'Tandav' had hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community.The applicant, Purohit, is accused of inappropriate depiction of UP police personnel, Hindu deities and adverse portrayal of a character playing the prime minister in the web series 'Tandav', an Indian political thriller web series on Amazon Prime Video.





Rejecting the application of Purohit, Justice Siddhartha observed, "On the one hand, the sentiments of majority community have been hurt by display of the characters of their faith in a disrespectful manner and on the other hand, an attempt has been made to widen the gap between the higher castes and the scheduled castes when the object of the state is to bridge the gap between the different castes and communities and make the country a united force socially, communally and politically."





The court further added, "Such people make the revered figures of the religion of the majority community as a source of earning money in the most brazen manner taking benefit of the liberal and tolerant tradition of the country."





The court, after hearing the parties concerned, observed, "The basic philosophy of the Constitution is to permit the people of all faith to practise, profess and propagate their religion freely without hurting or acting against the people who profess or practise different religious faith than theirs. Therefore, it is an onerous duty of every citizen to respect the feelings of the people of other faith even while making a fiction."













