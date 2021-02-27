Emma Watson retires from acting



Hollywood actress Emma Watson best known for her role as Hermione Granger in the 'Harry Potter' series has reportedly retired from acting. Social media has been abuzz with rumours about the actress allegedly taking a step back from her film career.





According to a report in the Daily Mail, Emma has gone 'dormant', stated her agent who went on to claim that she's 'given up acting'. The report further states that Emma, who has been an actress since she was 9, has decided to a step back from the limelight. She is reportedly looking forward to spending time with her rumoured fiancé, Leo Robinton, with who she has been romancing for about 18 months. The actress is also not taking on any new projects.





With these swirling rumours, came a wave of reactions from fans on social media. Those following Emma's work from her 'Harry Potter' days, right up to her 2019 film 'Little Women', expressed their shock over the news.







While some wished her the best and respected her decision to leave behind show business, there were many others who were left in absolute shambles.We are so proud of you Emma Watson and all you achieve.Your fight for women rights is so inspiring, a fan tweeted.Emma Watson retiring is something very personal to me. No I will not be getting over this, another fan tweeted.

