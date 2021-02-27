It will be a lifetime when an artist like Sri Devi comes again



Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla shared an endearing relationship with late actress Sridevi. As the world mourns about her third death anniversary today, we did a little digging and came across an exclusive conversation of Juhi Chawla with ETimes, where she heaped praises for Sridevi, and also considered her as one of her biggest inspirations.







Juhi shared, "I used to like Sridevi. I thought Sridevi can dance, do comedy, do tragedy and do everything on this planet and she can look like a doll doing everything. I would always kind of watch Srideviji and do what she does like and be blown away! This is great, this is the way you should do it". She also added, "I was a fan. And I still feel if there was one artist that it will take anyone a lifetime to reach then that is Sridevi. Not only for acting. It will be a lifetime when an artist like her comes again.She was just something else".





Juhi also shared whenever watching Sridevi on screen and she has always been in admiration for her. "She was fantastic at everything and I tried to do everything as well. As an actress you cannot say I want to do only this and you are still growing in the business. You know people are giving you different things to do".

Leave Your Comments