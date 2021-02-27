Anchol, Arju pair in the big screen



As a new pair, Kayes Arju and Anchol started their journey in a new movie recently. Though they started their acting careers in the big screen same time but for the first time they got the opportunity to share the screen in the movie Ek Poshla Brishti, which is being directed by Jafar Al Mamun. Both Arju and Anchol have started to take part in shooting of the film.







Sunny Alam wrote story of the film, which shooting is being held at New Mondira shooting house at Sector No 12 in the capital's Uttara area. Arju and Anchol are playing roles of Sumon and Sumona respectively in the movie.







While talking about acting in the movie Arju said, "While working in this movie I have remembered my acted first movie Tumi Achho Hridoye and its director Hasibul Islam Mizan Bhai's name. In fact, viewers still remember me for acting in that film. I also remember the name of my fashion icon late hero Salman Shah.





To pay tribute to him, I have come to acting in the movie. I always remember him. Story of Ek Poshla Brishti is truly outstanding. It is my first work with Anchol. We are tryng to present story of the movie joyful for the viewers. I give thanks to respected Shahin Sumon Bhai and Shapla Media to give me the scope to work in this movie."





Anchol shared her feelings by this way, "It is my first work under the direction of respected Jafar Al Mamun Bhai. Earlier, I didn't have any experience to work with him but now I am taking part in shooting of the movie joyfully. Story of the movie is really nice. It was also my first work with hero Arju. Inshallah it will become a nice work. I give thanks to Shapla Media to take such a nice initiative to make this movie."Arju also said that he has already finished shooting of Iftekhar Chowdhury's movie Mukti. Under Shapla Media's production, Anchol will also work in another movie.

