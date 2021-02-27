Govt to excavate 725km canal to boost agri production



In an attempt to make agriculture more profitable and raise crop production, the government has taken a 725 kilometers canal excavation program in Chattogram hill tracts.





"Approximately 13,184 square kilometers in Rangamati, Khagr-achhari and Bandarban are covered with hills which can play vital role in raising food production," he said. Dr Razzaque said this while exchanging views with the agriculture officials at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) of Chattogram region, BSS reports.





The minister also asked the field level agriculture officials to take initiatives for implementing area-wise agriculture diversification program for making the agriculture more profitable.He advised the officials concerned to be more sincere for raising integrated farming for supplying safe and nutritious food to the countrymen.Apart from this, Dr Razzaque said a project involving Taka 211 crore has been taken to modernize the agriculture, adding that the outcome of these projects must have reach to the farmers.







