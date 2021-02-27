Road accidents claim 20 lives



At least 20 people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in different districts of the country on Friday.In Sylhet, eight people were killed and 19 others injured as two buses collided head-on on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Dakshin Surma upazila in the morning.





The deceased were identified as Al Mahmud Saad Imran Khan, 33, a lecturer in the Forensic Medicine Department of the Women's Medical College Hospital in Sylhet, Manzur Ali, 38, a bus driver of ENA Paribahan in Dharkha village of Osmaninagar upazila, Salman Khan, 25, a supervisor of the bus in Jagannathpur upazila, Jahangir Hossain, 25, of Dharkha village, Nurul Amin , 50, of Rajamariakandi West Parain Sarail Police Station of Brahmanbaria district, Nadim Ahmed Sagar,29, of Wari area of Dhaka and Shah Kamal,40, of Akhalia area of Sylhet city and Rahima Khatun, 25, of Chhatak Bangla Bazar area in the district.





Monirul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dakshin Surma Police Station, said the accident took place in Rashidpur bridge area around 5.30 am when the two buses - Dhaka-bound ENA Paribahan and Sylhet-bound London express - collided head-on.In Bogra, two separate road crashes claimed the lives of six people on the day. Three passengers of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and its driver were killed as a bus hit the three-wheeler in Shajahanpur upazila.Two of the deceased were identified as Kali Das, 72, and Shah Jamal, 34, Sudoy Kumar, 40, and Harez Mondal, 39.





Bogra Fire Service Senior Station Officer Bazlur Rashid said the accident took place in the Majhira area around 6am when a bus of Shaon Paribahan rammed the CNG-run auto-rickshaw from behind.Three people died on the spot while another died on his way to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital, he added.





Meanwhile, in the district's Dupchanchia upazila, two people were killed as a truck rammed into an auto-rickshaw on the Bogra-Naogaon Highway.Police identified the deceased as Abdur Rauf Russel, 33, and Muktar Hossain, 37. Quoting witnesses, police said the accident occurred around 2pm. Locals took the auto-rickshaw driver and its passenger to the upazila health complex where the doctor on duty declared both of them dead.





In Barisal, a motorcycle rider and the person riding pillion were killed when the two-wheeler collided with a truck on the slope of Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat Bridge.The deceased are Sharif Sheikh, 20, and Al Amin, 21.The accident took place around 10am, said Barisal Metropolitan Police Sub-Inspector Sagir Hossain. Sharif was pronounced dead on arrival at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital, while Al Amin died while being taken to Dhaka for better treatment.







In Mymensingh, two people who were on a motorcycle died after the vehicle collided head-on with a truck in Dhobaura upazila.The deceased are Jahid Hasan Russel, 32, and Shahidul Kaiser Rony, 34.The accident occurred near Mekiarkanda Bazaar around 10:30am, according to police. Jahid died on the spot while Shahidul was pronounced dead after he was taken to Haluaghat Upazila Health Complex.





The truck driver and his assistant were in police custody, said Dhobaura police station Inspector Chaad Miah. In Jhenaidah, a man died and four others were injured in a collision between three motorcycles in Kaliganj upazila. The deceased is Shimul Biswas, 40. Members of the upazila fire service team dashed to the spot and took the four injured people to the upazila health complex. Later, three of the injured were shifted to Jessore General Hospital in critical conditions.







In Habiganj, a man was killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between an easybike and a bus on the Shayestaganj Highway. Police identified the deceased as Abdur Rahman Sohag, 20, driver of the easybike.Sohag died on the spot, said Shayestaganj police station OC Ajay Chandra Dev, before adding that the injured had been hospitalized.





Leave Your Comments