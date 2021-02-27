ARTICLE 19 condemns writer Mushtaq Ahmed's death



ARTICLE 19 strongly condemns and counterblasts the death of imprisoned writer Mushtaq Ahmed who was arrested under the Digital Security Act and urges for a proper investigation in this regard.







The organization also demands release of arrested under DSA in the country including cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore are Ruhul Amin Gazi, AbulAsad, Sadat Hespan, NazmulSohag, Saiful Islam, Nazmul Huda, MithunDev, SankarDebnath, Anil Bhowmik, Shahdat Hossain, Monirul Islam, Abdur Rahman. Islam, Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury, Pintu Kumar, Naeem Biswas, MithunMandal, MamunSikder, Akash Das, Elijah Sarkar, HelalKazi, according to a press release issued on Friday.





Writer Mushtaq Ahmed and cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore were arrested by RAB on May 7, 2020, on charges of spreading rumors about the Father of the Nation, Liberation War and Coronavirus pandemic using social media and conspiring against the state and tarnishing the image of the government. Writer Mushtaq Ahmed was imprisoned since then.







On the other hand, the family sources of the cartoonist said that Kishore has been subjected to various forms of physical abuses in jail. Imprisoned cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore's physical condition is not good. He is now at a risk of developing high levels of diabetes. He is suffering from an infection in his left ear and left leg.







