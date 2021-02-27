'Probe body to be formed over writer Mushtaq's death in jail'



An inquiry committee will be formed to find out the reasons behind the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said. He was talking to journalists after inaugurating the newly-constructed four storied building of Superintendent of Police (SP) in Chattogram district in port city's Sholoshahar area on Friday morning.





Kamal said, "There would be a proper investigation into the incident…if anyone is found guilty during the investigation, necessary actions will be taken against them." "The incident took place on Thursday, we will certainly take necessary steps regarding the incident," he added.





