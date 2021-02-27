Bangladesh’s strong economic ties with US crucial: FM





Welcoming US investments in key areas of Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has reiterated that strong Bangladesh-US economic relations are critical, reports UNB.





Bangladesh seeks US investments in renewable energy, shipbuilding and recycling, automobile and light engineering, chemical fertilizers, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, ceramic and plastic goods, ICT, marine resource extraction, tourism and medical equipment.





Dr Momen highlighted the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her vision of economic growth and transforming Bangladesh into a developed country by 2041.





He called upon the US government, both in order to help US consumers and also assist millions of female workers in Bangladesh’s RMG sector, to put a three-year moratorium on the tariff on imports from Bangladesh, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.





Dr Momen expressed his support for the launch of the US-Bangladesh Business Council, and highlighted the partnership opportunities in Bangladesh, opening of the digital economy space, success of the digital payments, importance of media and entertainment, energy transition and future of Bangladesh and its role as a partner in the Indo-Pacific with US companies and partners.





He expressed Bangladesh’s desire to work closely with the Biden administration on climate, trade and investment, and security.





The Foreign Minister addressed the US Chamber of Commerce and met US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and three US lawmakers namely Senator Edward J. Markey (Democratic, Massachusetts), Congressman Michael T. McCaul (Republican-Austin) and Congressman Jim McGovern (Democratic, Massachusetts' 2nd Congressional District) on Thursday, during the third day of his official visit to USA.





The US Chamber of Commerce organised a virtual discussion with Foreign Minister Dr Momen titled as “Strengthening Bangladesh-US Trade and Economic Cooperation”.





Nisha Biswal, Senior Vice President (South Asia) of US Chamber of Commerce and former Assistant Secretary of State, opened the engagement highlighting how Bangladesh has set a path towards strong economic growth and thus the interest from American corporates engagement with Bangladesh is growing.





The discussion, also featuring Bangladesh Ambassador to the US Shahidul Islam and US Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary Laura Stone, focused on Bangladesh’s role as an evolving trade partner both globally and regionally as well as on how to engage with the American business community to increase US-Bangladesh bilateral economic activities.





Corporate leaders from different sectors including such as, energy, banking, insurance, digital economy, financial services, healthcare, aerospace, defence and others actively participated in the discussion.

