3 killed in plane crash in U.S. state of Georgia

Three people on a single-engine
plane were killed Friday as the aircraft crashed into a ravine shortly after
takeoff in Gainesville, Georgia, local media reported citing authorities.
Hall County Fire Services spokesman Zach Brackett was quoted by the Atlanta
Journal-Constitution (AJC) as saying all the three adult occupants of the
plane died in the tragedy.
The single-engine Cessna 182 crashed just after 6 p.m. ET (2300 GMT) about
two miles northeast of Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport in Gainesville, said the
Federal Aviation Administration, which will investigate the incident together
with the National Transportation Safety Board.
The ill-fated jet was on a planned flight from Gainesville to Daytona
Beach, Florida.
Brackett said four adults and a child were displaced after fuel from the
plane landed on their home, the AJC reported. No other injuries have been
reported on the ground.
Leave Your Comments
Latest News