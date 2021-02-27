3 killed in plane crash in U.S. state of Georgia









Three people on a single-engine

plane were killed Friday as the aircraft crashed into a ravine shortly after

takeoff in Gainesville, Georgia, local media reported citing authorities.





Hall County Fire Services spokesman Zach Brackett was quoted by the Atlanta

Journal-Constitution (AJC) as saying all the three adult occupants of the

plane died in the tragedy.





The single-engine Cessna 182 crashed just after 6 p.m. ET (2300 GMT) about

two miles northeast of Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport in Gainesville, said the

Federal Aviation Administration, which will investigate the incident together

with the National Transportation Safety Board.





The ill-fated jet was on a planned flight from Gainesville to Daytona

Beach, Florida.





Brackett said four adults and a child were displaced after fuel from the

plane landed on their home, the AJC reported. No other injuries have been

reported on the ground.





