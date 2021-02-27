‘Miscreants attack’ upazila health complex

A female doctor at the emergency department of Sarail Upazila Health Complex in Brahmanbaria came under attack on Friday evening. The attackers also beat two employees who came to protect her.







Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Md Noman Miah said, “Around 6:00pm some people brought a critically injured child of 12 years to the hospital. It was profusely bleeding from wounds of the patient who was referred to Sadar hospital after primary treatment as her condition was critical.”







“After some while, 8-10 people came to the hospital and attacked the emergency ward. HM Babul and Mustakim Miah led the attack. They vandalized chairs, tables and furniture. The attackers might be the relatives of the patient,” he further said.







An employee filmed partial footage of the incident on his mobile phone, Dr Noman Miah said, adding that police have identified some of them, who are the residents of Terokanda village under Noagaon union of the upazila.







HM Babul, son of Mormuz Ali and Mostakim Mia, son of Abu Taher are from Terokanda village. The patient was identified as Chaity Akter, daughter of Atahar Ali. Chaity was seriously injured at her house as a buffalo gored her.







The doctors of the health complex have announced not to provide medical services to patients if the attackers are not arrested within 24 hours. Dr Noman Mia confirmed the matter.







AMM Nazmul Ahmed, Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Sarail Police Station said, “On information, police rushed to the spot. A written complaint has been submitted from the hospital authorities in this connection. Actions will be taken against the accused.”

