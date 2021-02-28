Diner Sheshe





"In 2008, my friend and I were distributing gifts to patients in a hospital. I stumbled into the children's ward and saw a 4-year-old and his mother lying beside him. She said, 'I have AIDS and so does Aniket.' My heart broke; the boy looked lifeless. The doctor added, 'His father passed away because of AIDS too. Aniket has about a week to live.'





I couldn't bear the thought of him suffering. So I visited Aniket regularly; my friends and I would read and laugh with him. Unfortunately, 6 months later, his mother expired. No one from their family showed up. 'Why isn't she waking up?' he cried and asked. I told him, 'She's left you in my care, you'll be okay.'

I started looking for orphanages, but they all refused to accept a child with AIDS. I went to the District Commissioner and filed complaints. After that, one of the orphanages agreed to shelter him. But 2 weeks later, Aniket was back in the hospital. He told me, 'The warden told the children I have a disease and I shouldn't be touched.'





I couldn't see him suffer; I got permission to take him home for a few days. My brother said, 'Why are you bringing other people's problems into our home?' Mom intervened-'If this was your child, would you abandon him?' Aniket came to us depressed and sickly. But with home cooked food, medication and a lot of love, we revived him. Aniket got better when he wasn't treated indifferently. When the time came to send him back, my brother said, 'He's our son now. He can't go.' We hugged and cried; it was overwhelming.







I also felt a sense of responsibility like never before; I wanted to give my child the best. We clicked pictures as a family and it was then that Aniket called me 'Dad'. He'd always call me 'Bhaiya' before. I just said, 'I love you, son.'AdoptingAniket changed my life! I became a strict parent when it came to his studies, but a carefree one when we'd play football and cricket together. He loves to paint; seeing him paint a picture of the two of us makes my day.







