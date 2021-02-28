Worldwide waffling





Japan has appointed its first Minister for Loneliness this month after the country witnessed a sharp rise in its for the first time in 11 years during the Coronavirus pandemic.In 2018, UK had become the first country to create such a role and according to The Japan Times, Prime Minister YoshihideSuga has added a minister of loneliness to his Cabinet earlier this month following that example. Recently, a report revealed an increase in suicides during 2020 with the number of suicide cases pertaining to women and young people surging.











Wherever you look in West Antarctica right now, the message is the same: Its marine-terminating glaciers are being melted by warm seawater.Scientists have just taken a detailed look at the ice streams flowing into the ocean along a 1,000km-stretch of coastline known as the Getz region.





It incorporates 14 glaciers - and they've all speeded up.Since 1994, they've lost 315 gigatonnes of ice - equivalent to 126 million Olympic swimming pools of water.If you put this in the context of the Antarctic continent's contribution to global sea-level rise over the same period, Getz accounts for just over 10% of the total - a little under a millimetre."This is the first time anyone has done a really detailed study of this area of West Antarctica.











The wife of Mexican drug cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was arrested and charged in the United States on Monday with helping her husband continue to run his drug trafficking cartel while he was behind bars.Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, a regular attendee at her husband`s high-profile U.S. trial two years ago where he was convicted of trafficking tons of drugs into the United States, was arrested at Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia.









Stand-up comedy stages, unlike television, are not bound by censorship (at least, not yet). So, cuss words and dirty jokes are commonplace. Amit Tandon, however, never swears on stage. At least, not any more. He refrains from innuendos, too. Whilst a large number of the audience for stand-up shows are millennials and young adults, Amit primarily entertains another 'growing segment' - people aged between 35 to 65 - whom he calls the "arthritis audience"."





The people who go to other comedians' shows, their parents come to my shows," jokes Amit, who has performed over 200 shows, and toured cities within India and abroad; he has also released a Netflix special, Family Tandoncies.Amit started performing in his mid-thirties. "I was telling stories of my experiences.







Leave Your Comments