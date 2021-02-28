Exchange any mobile with smartphone



Salextra Limited has declared an exchange offer for smartphone. Mobile users can take new motorola smartphone with exchanging their phone (any brand, new or old). Salextra Limited is the National Partner of Motorola in Bangladesh. Under this offer motorola is being assisted by Zingo Private Limited (Exchange Program Partner). Smartphone lovers can enjoy this offer from various retail shops of Zingo in the capital.







There are four retail shops in Bashundhara Shopping Complex, five in Uttara and one in Mirpur. Customers will get gift vouchers from Zingo when exchanging their used phone (any brand) with Motorola smartphone. If one wants to get a new Motorola smartphone by changing or exchanging his old phone, he has to go to the nearby Zingo retail shop. There the phone will be checked and a price will be offered. Suppose, after checking and sorting, the selling price of an old mobile of any brand is fixed at BDT 12,000.





Now if he wants to buy a new Motorola smartphone worth BDT 17,000. Then he will have to pay an additional BDT 5,000 with the old phone. But, closed or locked mobile will not be covered by this exchange offer. To get this offer, the customer has to take the cash memo and box of the old phone with him. If one does not have these, he should take his national identity (NID) card as a precaution.



However, if someone takes a cash memo or mobile box, they will get extra discount on the new smartphone. Beside that with each phone exchange, the customer will get a voucher of BDT 500-2000 from Motorola.Mr. Shakib Arafat, Managing Director of Salextra Limited said, `We are delighted to launch this exchange offer for Motorola smartphones. Now smartphone users can easily replace their old phone with Motorola's modern smartphone.'







