Farmers protest blocking road by cold storage



Farmers from five villages- Dunarchar, Uttar Nachruddi, Sahapara, Sobjikandi and Satandi under Daudkandi upazila on Saturday formed a human chain to protest the road blockade through constructing a gate by Siddique Cold Storage.







Rafiq Miah, a local farmer, said, "The cold storage company is constructing a gate for a year for which the local farmers can't cultivate about 700 bighas of lands. For this, hundreds of farmers are leading a miserable life." In the human chain, the locals demanded to local administration to take necessary steps to remove the gate as early as possible and save the lives of poor farmers.







Regarding this, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Kamrul Isalm said, "In context of the complaint made by the victims, I along with Assistant Commissioner (Land) have visited the spot. The owner of the cold storage has done an inhuman act to make hindrance through constructing this gate. I am going through the matter." Contacted, nobody was found in the cold storage. Among others, local dignitaries along with public representatives addressed the human chain.











---Liton Sarker Badal, Daudkandi







