Poverty forces parents to sell their child



A day-laborer Khalil Mondol and physically disabled Morzina Begum sold their a three-month old child for Tk 10,000 due to poverty. During a physical visit, it has been learnt from locals and family soruces that Khalil Mondol and Morzina Begum got married about 18 years ago. As they have no homestead land, they had to take shelter at Fakir Mohammad Guccha Gram of Buraburi union under the upazila.





It has also learnt that Morzina Begum is a physically disabled woman so she can't do any work. Khalil Mondol used to work as a day-laborer but now he is unable to do work due to his physical illness. They have seven children. Under this circumstance, they all had to pass days without food.







Earlier, the parents also sold their 2-day old child 18 months ago but couldn't get any money for it.The locals complained that most of people of this area are very poor. Khalil Mondol can't do work for having mental and physical issues. Though they were starving for days, nobody from union parishad came forward to help them.







Buraburi Union Parishad Chairman Monju Miah denied these allegations and said, Khalid has been provided relief goods but no reality is found during the investigation. The victim Morzina Begum said, "We are poor people, we don't have money. We sold our child due to poverty. We will use the sale money to treat my husband illness. If we die for food, nobody will provide us food." She also said, we also sold our 2-day old female child before.







Regading this, Upazila Soicial Service Officer Moshiur Rahman said, "I am not aware of the incident. There is a scope of recording their names in the disability allowance card. If they contact with me, I will arrange disability cards for them." Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nur-E-Jannat Rumi said, the chairman of the union has been contacted. I will provide assistance to the family immediately."









---Ulipur





