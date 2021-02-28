Re-excavation of Nando Canal opens

Shahidul Islam Bakul, Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock and Member of Parliament for Natore-1 (Lalpur-Bagatipara) constituency inaugurates canal re-excavation work of Nando Canal in Kadimchilan union under L



Re-excavation of Nando Canal in Kadimchilan union under Lalpur upazila of Natore has been inaugurated under Pabna-Natore-Sirajganj (Panasi) irrigation project. The Irrigation Department of Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) is re-excavating the 6.2 km canal at a cost of Tk 45.80 lakh.







After the completion of the canal excavation work, some 20,000 farmers will benefit from the opportunity of irrigation in summer.Shahidul Islam Bakul, Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock and Member of Parliament for Natore-1 (Lalpur-Bagatipara) constituency inaugurated the canal re-excavation work at noon on Saturday.







Later, Sajjad Hossain, Executive Engineer, BADC Natore Region, presided over the function when Baraigram BADC Assistant Engineer Ziaul Haque, Lalpur BADC Deputy Assistant Engineer Nafshar Ali, Lalpur Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Mahadi Hasan, Upazila Awami League Co-President Eskendar Mirza, Canal Mining Project President Atiyar Rahman spoke on the meeting.





Shahidul Islam Bakul, MP from Natore-1 (Lalpur-Bagatipara) constituency, said the present agri-friendly government has taken initiative to build internal stocks by increasing food production. In the northern region, old canals will be dug and rainwater will be retained to be used for crop production so that crop production is not hampered by water crisis. I urge everyone to be vigilant so that the canals do not fall into illegal possession.









---Naimur Rahman, Natore





