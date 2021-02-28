Canadian envoy meets FBCCI President

Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Benoit Prefontaine speaks with Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim at the FBCCI's head office in the capital on Saturday.



Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Benoit Prefontaine on Saturday had a courtesy call on the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim.





During the meeting held at FBCCI Icon Tower in the capital's Motijheel both Prefontaine and Fahim stressed the need for exploring bilateral trade and investment opportunities as well as boosting mutual cooperation between the two countries, said a press release.





Corinne Petrisor, counselor, also senior trade commissioner and Kamal Uddin, Trade Commissioner of Canadian High Commission, FBCCI Directors Sujib Ranjan Dash and Md Munir Hossain, were present, on the occasion.

